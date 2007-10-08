Search Currents Currents Archives Contact Currents UC Santa Cruz Home Page
Currents Online

Oct. 8-14, 2007
Vol. 12, No. 9

Appointments

Marco Barricelli, artistic director of Shakespeare Santa Cruz

Michelle Whittingham, associate vice chancellor for enrollment management

James Estes, interim director of STEPS Institute

Awards and Honors

UCSC senior is women's rugby All-American

UCSC in the News

Environmental toxicologist Donald Smith was quoted in a Los Angeles Times story about lead poisoning in condors . . . and more

© UC Santa Cruz. Currents Newspaper is a weekly publication from the UC Santa Cruz Public Affairs Office.

Maintained by pioweb@ucsc.edu

October 8, 2007

UCSC in the News

Environmental toxicologist Donald Smith was quoted in a Los Angeles Times story about lead poisoning in condors and the forced resignation of a Fish and Game commissioner who supported a ban on the use of lead bullets in parts of California.

Marine biologist James Estes was interviewed on NPR's All Things Considered for a story about tropical kelp forests.

History professor Terry Burke was quoted in a Santa Cruz Sentinel article about a presentation by history grad students and alums advocating the use of social biography as a resource in teaching world history.

Research on lizard evolution led by biologist Barry Sinervo was featured on MSNBC.com, FoxNews.com, and Science Daily.

Diving safety officer Steve Clabuesch was quoted in a Monterey County Herald story about sharks in local waters.

An art exhibit about the detainees at Guantánamo Bay that ran at UCSC's Sesnon Gallery was featured in the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Media Highlights provides monthly summaries of "UCSC in the News" columns.

Email this story
Printer-friendly version
Return to Front Page

Headlines

Dominy wins prestigious Packard Fellowship

Bright idea: Campus to give away energy-efficient lightbulbs

Lizard mating game may have deep evolutionary roots

School of Engineering to showcase pioneering research

Sam Farr honored for support of sustainable agriculture

New images of distant universe now available on Google Sky

Asian American Writers Series kicks off this month

Scientists study tiny galaxy halfway across the universe

Professor's film premieres at Mill Valley Film Festival

Be cyber secure


News Briefs

Graduate, professional school fair Oct. 15

Chancellor to meet with staff at noontime forum

Groundbreaking celebration for new Digital Arts building