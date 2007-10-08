UCSC in the News

October 8, 2007

Environmental toxicologist Donald Smith was quoted in a Los Angeles Times story about lead poisoning in condors and the forced resignation of a Fish and Game commissioner who supported a ban on the use of lead bullets in parts of California.

Marine biologist James Estes was interviewed on NPR's All Things Considered for a story about tropical kelp forests.

History professor Terry Burke was quoted in a Santa Cruz Sentinel article about a presentation by history grad students and alums advocating the use of social biography as a resource in teaching world history.

Research on lizard evolution led by biologist Barry Sinervo was featured on MSNBC.com, FoxNews.com, and Science Daily.

Diving safety officer Steve Clabuesch was quoted in a Monterey County Herald story about sharks in local waters.

An art exhibit about the detainees at Guantánamo Bay that ran at UCSC's Sesnon Gallery was featured in the Santa Cruz Sentinel.

